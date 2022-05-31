Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 318.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $165.25 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

