Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 451 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Novanta were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NOVT stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.55. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.31 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

