Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 791 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

