Real Brokerage (REAX) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Real Brokerage to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Real Brokerage and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage Competitors 142 581 676 26 2.41

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 50.03%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million -$11.68 million -13.82 Real Brokerage Competitors $5.23 billion $200.16 million -5.36

Real Brokerage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Real Brokerage Competitors 2.57% 6.73% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Real Brokerage competitors beat Real Brokerage on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

