Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/11/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 280.00 to 287.00.

5/9/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

5/7/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from 315.00 to 330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 340.00 to 400.00.

4/29/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 285.00 to 305.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 300.00 to 340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.02 price target on the stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.