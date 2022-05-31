Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

5/11/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $17.00.

5/11/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $19.00.

5/11/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $25.00.

5/11/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $21.00.

5/4/2022 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

4/13/2022 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,146 shares of company stock valued at $964,497 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after buying an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 549,923 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,054,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after buying an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $12,298,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

