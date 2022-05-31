Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,506 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.