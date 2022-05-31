Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,448 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

