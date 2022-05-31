Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.31 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Adtalem Global Education worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

