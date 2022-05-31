Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Mesa Laboratories worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLAB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $217.19 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.42 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

