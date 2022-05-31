Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Avanos Medical worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

