Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,019.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,043,481. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTEN stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

