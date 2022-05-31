Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Air Lease worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,018,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 575,909 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,233,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,989,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.81%.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.