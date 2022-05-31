Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

ACI stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

