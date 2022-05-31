Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Southern Copper by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

SCCO opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

