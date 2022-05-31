Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

