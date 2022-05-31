Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Global Net Lease worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.60%.

GNL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.