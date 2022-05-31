Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 40 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $370,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

WTM stock opened at $1,251.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,257.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,113.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,062.22.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.