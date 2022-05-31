Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,013 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Cohu worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cohu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cohu by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohu by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $238,177. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

