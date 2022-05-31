Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 498 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -146.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. CL King reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

