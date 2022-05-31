Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 452,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 247,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 226,689 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

