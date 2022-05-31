Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,109 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Oxford Industries worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

OXM opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.42.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.29.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

