Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,906 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of California Resources worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Resources stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.72.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

