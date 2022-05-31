Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,592 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PMT. Jonestrading cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

