Rhumbline Advisers Sells 479 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Veritiv worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veritiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.39.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

