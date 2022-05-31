Rhumbline Advisers Sells 721 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKY stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.