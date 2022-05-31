RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,479.80

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,479.80 ($31.37) and traded as low as GBX 2,422.07 ($30.64). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,425 ($30.68), with a volume of 91,549 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,479.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,569.68.

In other news, insider Maxim Parr acquired 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,474 ($31.30) per share, with a total value of £7,941.54 ($10,047.49).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

