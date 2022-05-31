Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,514 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft stock opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

