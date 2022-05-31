Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.7% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

