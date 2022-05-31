RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $137.90

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.90 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.82). RM shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.82), with a volume of 1,287 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.78 million and a PE ratio of 28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

