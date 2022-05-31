Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.02

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.02 and traded as low as C$64.69. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$64.95, with a volume of 1,226,762 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$32.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.02.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.