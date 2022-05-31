Saban Cheryl Purchases 250 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Saban Cheryl raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 14.9% of Saban Cheryl’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Saban Cheryl’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

