Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.44

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.44 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.53). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52), with a volume of 146,269 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.08. The firm has a market cap of £56.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Robert Neale purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($51,872.47).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

