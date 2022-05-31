Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 46,227 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £53.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile (LON:WGB)
Featured Articles
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.