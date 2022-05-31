Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.53

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €93.53 ($100.57) and traded as high as €103.58 ($111.38). Sanofi shares last traded at €102.38 ($110.09), with a volume of 2,130,874 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €99.69 and its 200 day moving average is €93.53.

About Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

