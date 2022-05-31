Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,160.66

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,160.66 ($27.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,501.50 ($31.65). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($31.63), with a volume of 34,225 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,165.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.
About Schroders (LON:SDRC)
