Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,160.66

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,160.66 ($27.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,501.50 ($31.65). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($31.63), with a volume of 34,225 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,165.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

