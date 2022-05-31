Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.50

Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.50 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.77). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 57,095 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.51.
Science in Sport Company Profile (LON:SIS)
