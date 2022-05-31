Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.50

Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.50 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.77). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 57,095 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.51.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

Science in Sport Company Profile (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.