SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $165.49

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.49 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.11). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.07), with a volume of 197,856 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.61 million and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat-panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

