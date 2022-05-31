SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN) Insider Adrian Hargrave Buys 125,000 Shares

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Rating) insider Adrian Hargrave purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,814.78).

Shares of SEEEN stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.38. SEEEN plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 51 ($0.65).

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. Its services include advertising, ecommerce, digital licensing, content syndication, and promotion. SEEEN plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

