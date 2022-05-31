Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,393.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

