Shapiro Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

