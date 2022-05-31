Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 1.86. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

