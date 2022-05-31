Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Increases By 56.7%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.8 days.

Denka stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Denka has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Denka Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

