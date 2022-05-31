Short Interest in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Grows By 57.2%

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the April 30th total of 693,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NTUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NTUS opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Natus Medical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natus Medical by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 190,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 94,982 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

