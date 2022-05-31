Short Interest in NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Increases By 56.7%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Shares of NGKSY stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. NGK Spark Plug has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Get NGK Spark Plug alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CLSA upgraded NGK Spark Plug from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Spark Plug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Spark Plug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.