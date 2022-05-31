Short Interest in NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Increases By 56.7%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Shares of NGKSY stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. NGK Spark Plug has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CLSA upgraded NGK Spark Plug from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NGK Spark Plug Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

