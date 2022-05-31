Short Interest in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Increases By 57.6%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ROSS opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

