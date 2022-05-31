Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Rises By 56.9%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,643.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.76% of SunLink Health Systems worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

