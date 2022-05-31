Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.31

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as low as C$1.19. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.02.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$78.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

