Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.16. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 3,902 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

