SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.19. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 50,504 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.
SouthGobi Resources Company Profile (TSE:SGQ)
Further Reading
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.